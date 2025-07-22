Podcast

Trump 2 at 6 Months: Fury and Furor, But What’s Changed?

by Christopher S. Chivvis and Stephen Wertheim
Published on July 22, 2025

In his second term, President Trump cast himself as a “peacemaker and unifier” and tried to bring a swift end to the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. Six months later, however, those conflicts continue, and last month Trump launched strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran.

What has actually changed? Is Trump altering the trajectory of American global power or ultimately delivering more of the same?

Join Christopher S. Chivvis and Stephen Wertheim, from the Carnegie Endowment’s American Statecraft Program, as they unpack Trump’s second-term record thus far and discuss Stephen’s new essay in the New York Times, Trump Wants to Put America First. He Has No Idea How.” 

Domestic PoliticsUnited States
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.

More work from Pivotal States Podcast

  • podcast
    America and Iran: Is a New Chapter Possible?

    Few relationships are as fraught, and as consequential, as America and Iran’s. With the Trump now in nuclear talks with Iran, the question looms: Could this be a Nixon-to-China moment? What would a deal mean for the region? What benefits could it bring, and what’s at stake?

  • podcast
    How Pivotal is the United Kingdom? The Future of U.S.-UK Relations

    America’s relationship with the United Kingdom is one of the deepest in the world, but in the face of changing interests and new geopolitical pressures, how important will the UK be to the future of American statecraft? In this episode of Pivotal States, Christopher S. Chivvis explores the U.S.-UK relationship with Jeremy Shapiro, Research Director of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

  • podcast
    How is Taiwan Reacting to the Trump Administration? Four Experts Visited Taiwan to Find Out

    As the United States overhauls its foreign policy approach, Taiwan is on high alert. In this episode of Pivotal States, Christopher S. Chivvis, Stephen Wertheim, Brett Rosenberg, and Matthew Duss share their takeaways from their recent trip to Taipei and delve into the United States' policy challenge in Taiwan.