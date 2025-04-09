In a fragmented and transactional world, the United States faces a host of challenges. To meet the moment, Washington needs new habits of statecraft, the courage to make difficult trade-offs, and the wisdom to work with a diverse array of global partners. The American Statecraft’s Pivotal States podcast series focuses on key nations that present strategic challenges and opportunities for the United States. Through these conversations, we aim to pave the way for a foreign policy equipped to navigate the mid-21st century.