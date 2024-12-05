podcasts
The World Unpacked

The World Unpacked is a monthly foreign policy podcast that breaks down the hottest global issues of today with experts, journalists, and policymakers who can explain what is happening, why it matters, and where we go from here. Tune in to get smart on foreign policy.

Fixing Global Trade: Why Tariffs and Trade Wars Aren’t Enough

Sophia Besch sits down with Michael Pettis to talk about the failures of our modern global trading system and how to fix them.

· Dec. 5, 2024
Maritime Power Plays: The U.S. and China in the Indian Ocean

Sophia Besch sits down with Darshana Baruah to discuss maritime security and great power competition in the Indian Ocean.

· Nov. 7, 2024
Will America’s Next President Bring Real Change in Foreign Policy?

Sophia Besch sits down with Chris Chivvis and Stephen Wertheim to discuss why meaningful change in U.S. foreign policy is so difficult to achieve—and what it would take for the next American president to make such a change happen.

· Oct. 24, 2024
Can Tunisia’s Democracy Survive Saied’s Second Term?

Sarah Yerkes, a senior fellow in Carnegie's Middle East Program, joins Sophia to discuss the recent re-election of President Kais Saied and what it means for Tunisia's democracy.

· Oct. 10, 2024
The Geopolitics of Climate Engineering: A Climate Lifeline or Pandora’s Box?

Sophia sits down with Cynthia Scharf, a senior fellow at the International Center for Future Generations, to discuss the geopolitics of solar geoengineering.

· Sep. 26, 2024
Inside the U.S.-China Rivalry: Great Power Competition in the Middle East and North Africa

The Middle East and North Africa region is witnessing a fierce competition among the world’s current “great powers”—the U.S., Russia, and China. Director of the Carnegie Middle East Program Amr Hamzawy joins Sophia to discuss the current state and future of great power competition in the region.

· Sep. 12, 2024
Macron’s Election Gamble: What’s Next for France and Europe?

Did Macron's political gamble pay off or backfire? Tara Varma from the Brookings Institution joins Sophia to discuss the outcome of France's recent snap elections and how they might shape the future of Europe.

· Jul. 11, 2024
Ukraine at the NATO Summit

Eric Ciaramella joins Sophia to discuss the upcoming 75th anniversary NATO summit—and what it might mean for Ukraine. They explore how NATO allies are thinking about their support to Ukraine, what Kiev hopes for from its partners, and what deliverables the summit can provide.

· Jun. 27, 2024
Winners and Losers: The 2024 European Parliamentary Elections

Rosa Balfour joins Sophia to discuss the recent 2024 European Parliamentary elections—the outcomes, what they mean for future EU policy, and why the US should care.

· Jun. 13, 2024
The Politics of Biden's Latest Tariffs

Jon Bateman joins Sophia to explore what President Biden's latest tariffs on China mean for the US, the climate, and allies.

· May. 30, 2024
China: Rising Tensions in the South China Sea

Isaac Kardon joins Sophia to dive into the rising tensions in the South China Sea and the geopolitics of China's maritime disputes.

· May. 16, 2024
Ukraine Aid: Will It Be Enough?

Dara Massicot sits down with Sophia to unpack the war effort in Ukraine.

· May. 2, 2024
Iran Strikes Israel - Here's What Might Happen Next

In her first episode as host of The World Unpacked, Sophia Besch welcomes Karim Sadjadpour to unpack Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel and what comes next.

· Apr. 18, 2024
The State of World Hunger

CARE USA President and CEO Michelle Nunn joins Stewart for a timely conversation on the global hunger crisis.

· Jul. 13, 2023
Evading Sanctions 101

Jodi Vittori sits down with Stewart to unpack Russia’s efforts to escape Western sanctions and the effectiveness of sanctions more broadly.

· Jun. 15, 2023
Moldova’s Moment

Philip Remler joins Stewart to unpack the situation in Moldova and its relationship to the war in Ukraine.

· Jun. 1, 2023
Türkiye’s Election: The End of Erdoğan?

Alper Coşkun joins Stewart to dive into the implications of Türkiye’s upcoming presidential election.

· May. 4, 2023
Could Solar Climate Intervention Buy the World Some Time?


Kelly Wanser joins Stewart to unpack the idea of solar climate intervention and the research efforts happening both in the United States and internationally.

· Apr. 20, 2023
Israel in Turmoil

Aaron David Miller sits down with Stewart for a conversation on political unrest in Israel following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recently attempted judicial overhaul.

· Apr. 6, 2023
Ukraine's Silver Tank?

Sophia Besch sits down with Stewart to unpack the recent announcement of Germany supplying Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and the future of European defense strategy.

· Jan. 26, 2023
A Peace Deal in the Balkans?

Kosovo and Serbia are trying to negotiate the end of their old and frequently bloody conflict. A solution could pave the way for both countries to join the EU.

· Oct. 11, 2018
Francis Fukuyama on Identity Politics

Jen Psaki sat down with Stanford professor Francis Fukuyama to talk about his new book, Identity: The Demand for Dignity and the Politics of Resentment. They discussed Fukuyama’s views on the current trajectory of identity politics in the United States and around the world, and what he sees as a new essential American identity.

· Sep. 27, 2018
Israel and Palestine: Is a Two-State Solution Still Possible?

Jen Psaki talks with Marwan Muasher about the fading prospects for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict, the problematic prospect of a one-state option, and the impact of the Trump administration’s move to sideline Palestinian interests.

· Sep. 20, 2018
Sanctioning Iran

The Trump administration reimposed sanctions on Iran this week, following U.S. withdrawal from the JCPOA. Sanctions expert and Carnegie Senior Fellow Jarrett Blanc joined Jen Psaki to talk about the consequences of reimposing sanctions and what Trump is trying to accomplish with his Iran policy. (Runtime - 21:53)

· Aug. 9, 2018
(Twitter) War with Iran?

Jen Psaki sat down with Carnegie scholar and Iran expert Karim Sadjadpour to discuss the impact of this week’s Twitter war of words between U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian officials, the future of Iran’s leaders, and President Trump’s approach to Iran policy. (Runtime - 12:52)

· Jul. 25, 2018
Reaction to the Helsinki Summit

The Helsinki meeting between U.S. President Trump and Russian President Putin concluded with jaw-dropping statements on both sides. Carnegie experts joined Jen Psaki to dissect the summit and what it means for U.S.-Russia relations going forward. (Runtime - 19:20)

  Alexander Gabuev
· Jul. 16, 2018
Foreign Influence in Latin America

Julia Gurganus discusses the upcoming presidential election in Mexico, countries’ responses to external influence in the region, and the impact on U.S. policy in the region with Mark Feierstein, senior director for Western Hemisphere affairs on the National Security Council. (Runtime - 22:46)

· Jun. 27, 2018
A Conversation With Michael McFaul

McFaul sat down in the DiploPod studio with Lauren Dueck to discuss his new book, U.S.-Russian relations, and where Putin’s foreign policy is headed. (Runtime - 12:08)

· May. 11, 2018
A Conversation with Daniel Ellsberg

Daniel Ellsberg joined Jen Psaki in the DiploPod studio to talk about the threat of nuclear war today, the importance of leaks, and the escalation of tensions with North Korea.? (Runtime - 8:00)

· Apr. 27, 2018
Frederic Wehrey on the Battle for the New Libya

Jen Psaki discussed with Frederic Wehrey what broke down in Libya post Qaddafi, the role of the United States and other international partners, and the future of Libya. (Runtime - 16:39)

· Apr. 20, 2018
Technical Aspects of Nuclear Diplomacy

With the possibility of historic talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean President Kim Jong Un on the horizon, Toby Dalton and James Acton joined Jen Psaki in the DiploPod studio to talk about what technical issues should be on the table in the talks and what success would look like if diplomacy does move forward. (Runtime - 28:23)

· Apr. 13, 2018
Global Nuclear Threats From Russia

For the latest episode of DiploPod, Jen Psaki spoke with Ulrich Kühn and James Acton about nuclear threats from Russia and the path forward for eastern Europe and the international community. (Runtime - 17:34)

· Apr. 6, 2018
The Saudi-Iranian Rivalry

For the latest episode of DipoPod, Jen Psaki interviewed Carnegie senior fellow Karim Sadjadpour and former BBC reporter and Carnegie senior visiting fellow Kim Ghattas to talk about the long standing rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia. (Runtime - 22:14)

· Mar. 30, 2018
Julia Gurganus on the Russian Presidential Election

In the latest episode of DiploPod, Jen Psaki sits down with Julia Gurganus to discuss the re-election of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Runtime - 17:06)

· Mar. 23, 2018
Douglas H. Paal on the Upcoming Meeting Between the United States and North Korea

Paal discusses the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un. (Runtime - 20:18)

· Mar. 16, 2018
Putin 4.0

Jen Psaki sat down with Andrei Kolesnikov and Andrew Weiss to discuss what to expect from the upcoming Russian elections, how President Putin has changed, and the surprising results from a new poll about the desire for reform within Russia. (Runtime - 14:00)

· Feb. 9, 2018
Four Days in North Korea: An Interview with Jeffrey Feltman

Jeffrey Feltman, the United Nations under-secretary-general for political affairs, discusses his December 2017 trip to North Korea as the highest level official from the United Nations to meet with officials in North Korea since 2010. (Runtime - 15:13)

· Jan. 8, 2018
What Is Happening With the Iran Deal?

Jen Psaki sat down with Carnegie’s Jake Sullivan and Jarrett Blanc to discuss the status of the Iran deal, including what U.S. President Trump may do next year, what is happening in Congress, and how U.S. global partners are reacting to the uncertainty over the future of the deal. (Runtime - 21:05)

· Dec. 22, 2017
Interview with Nicholas Rasmussen

Jen Psaki and outgoing Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Nicholas Rasmussen discuss how the threats facing the United States have changed since September 11th and whether the U.S. government is the most effective voice for combating extremism online. (Runtime - 14:56)

· Dec. 15, 2017
The North Korean Nuclear Threat: The View From the Intelligence Community

Jen Psaki sat down with the former acting director of the CIA, Michael Morell, for a conversation about North Korea and the nuclear threat. (Runtime - 21:34)

· Dec. 8, 2017
The North Korean Nuclear Threat: The View From Beijing

Jen Psaki spoke with Paul Haenle on the heels of President Trump’s trip to Asia. Haenle described the view from Beijing of the North Korean nuclear threat, what would be a red line for the China, and how the current North Korean leadership has changed from the past leaders. (Total runtime - 16:41)

· Nov. 17, 2017
Avoiding Nuclear Collisions: The View From Russia

Dmitri Trenin joins Jen Psaki on the fallout from Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, why North Korea may prefer Russia over China as an interlocutor, and how Russia may benefit from the end of U.S. rapprochement with Iran. (Runtime - 16:26)

· Nov. 3, 2017
Denis McDonough on the Role of Chief of Staff

Carnegie Visiting Senior Fellow and former White House chief of staff Denis McDonough joined Tom Carver for a wide-ranging conversation, including reflections on his time as White House chief of staff during U.S. President Barack Obama. (Runtime - 25:50)

· Sep. 15, 2017
Chayes, Coll, and Suraju on Corruption in the Oil Industry

Sarah Chayes, Steve Coll, and Olarenwaju Suraju discussed how corruption can become an inextricable part of an economy and how civil society and the U.S. government can work to prevent it. (Runtime - 22:21)

· Sep. 8, 2017
Moisés Naím on the Global Outlook

Lots of cross-trends are buffeting the global scene at the moment: populism, nationalism, anti-globalization. But beneath these issues are other longer term shifts: in technology, demographics, and economy inequality. Moisés Naím spoke to Tom Carver about these global challenges and why Trump ultimately makes him feel optimistic about America. (Runtime - 28:04)

· Sep. 1, 2017
Brown, Cammack, and Zomlot on Revitalizing Palestinian Nationalism

Perry Cammack and Nathan Brown discuss the findings in their report, Revitalizing Palestinian Nationalism: Options Versus Realities, with Husam Zomlot, the chief representative of the Palestinian General Delegation to the United States. (Runtime - 28:23)

· Jul. 21, 2017
Michael Chertoff and Tim Maurer on Economic Cyber Security

Cyberattacks can be as debilitating and dangerous as conventional warfare — particularly in the financial sector. Tom Carver discussed the threat with Michael Chertoff, former U.S. Secretary of homeland security, and Tim Maurer, co-director of Carnegie’s Cyber Policy Initiative. (Runtime - 21:22)

· Jul. 14, 2017
Sullivan on the G20 Summit and the Future of U.S. Leadership

Carnegie Senior Fellow Jake Sullivan discusses the G20 summit in Hamburg and the future of U.S. global leadership. (Runtime - 21:46)

· Jul. 6, 2017
Livingston, Hagerman, and Shah on the Transition to a Low-Carbon Economy

Carnegie Fellow David Livingston joins Tom, along with Lisa Hagerman and Jigar Shah, to discuss the transition to a low-carbon economy. (Runtime - 29:19)

· Jun. 30, 2017
Tellis and Emmott on the Challenges Facing Western States

Former Economist editor Bill Emmott joins Ashley J. Tellis and Tom Carver to discuss the challenges facing Western states and potential strategies for the revitalization of liberal democracy. (Runtime - 26:59)

· Jun. 23, 2017