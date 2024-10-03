Policy Ideas

collection
Global trade
paper
Trade Intervention for Freer Trade

By targeting specific trade violations rather than balanced flows, global trade policy has been focusing on the wrong outcome. New trade rules are needed to create an international trading system in which comparative advantage allocates production.

· October 3, 2024
Group of primarily Black individuals hold flags, including Ethiopian and U.S. flags
paper
U.S. Support for Democratic Openings in Conflict-Affected Countries: Lessons From Ethiopia and Sudan

When conflict-affected countries have a democratic opening, U.S. policymakers need to better understand and incorporate the many factors at play—local actors and power structures, emerging powers and their interests, and competing U.S. interests, among others.

· October 2, 2024
Ford Motor Company's electric F-150 Lightning on the production line at their Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan on September 8, 2022.
paper
Catching Up or Leaping Ahead? How Energy Innovation Can Secure U.S. Industrial Stature in a Net-Zero World

Chinese companies are dominating the production of technologies essential for a clean energy future. The United States should embrace innovation to preserve its future energy security.

· September 19, 2024
Migrants traveling on a road
paper
The Los Angeles Declaration Continues to Shape the Regional and Global Migration Response

Two years after its passage, the U.S.-led migration pact unites American leaders to promote safe, legal migration.

· September 16, 2024
paper
If-Then Commitments for AI Risk Reduction

If-then commitments are an emerging framework for preparing for risks from AI without unnecessarily slowing the development of new technology. The more attention and interest there is in these commitments, the faster a mature framework can progress.

· September 13, 2024
Putin walking in a military parade
paper
Russian Military Reconstitution: 2030 Pathways and Prospects

As the Kremlin’s antagonism toward Ukraine and the West sharpens, it will be critically important for policymakers and warfighters to anticipate, monitor, and respond to Russia’s military reconstitution progress in the years ahead.

· September 12, 2024
report
Political Drivers of China’s Changing Nuclear Policy: Implications for U.S.-China Nuclear Relations and International Security

The message from Chinese officials has become increasingly clear: the United States and China should first stabilize their political relationship before taking on nuclear issues.

· July 17, 2024
Why Europe Needs Africa
research
Why Europe Needs Africa

Cooperation between Africa and Europe should build on both continents’ strengths to identify converging interests, compatible visions, and potential synergies.

· July 9, 2024
paper
Europe’s Conscription Challenge: Lessons From Nordic and Baltic States

As Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine reminds European countries about the importance of manpower, many are once again weighing the promise and perils of compulsory military service.

· July 8, 2024
research
Sovereign Wealth Funds: Corruption and Other Governance Risks

To protect their assets for the long term, some countries invest resources and wealth into sovereign wealth funds, which manage a diversified portfolio. But without adequate transparency requirements, these vehicles can be ripe for corruption and other governance risks.

· June 26, 2024
Woman in gray hijab loads a large plastic water container onto a small donkey
article
What Tunisia’s Municipalities Can Contribute to Climate Adaptation

Because Tunisia’s regions face different climate threats and socioeconomic needs, municipalities should be more empowered to implement climate mitigation measures and protect vulnerable communities.

· June 13, 2024
article
Climate Vulnerability in Libya: Building Resilience Through Local Empowerment

Libya’s climate-vulnerable regions of Jabal Nafusa, Fezzan, and Jabal Akhdar underscore the important role played by civil society and municipalities in protecting marginalized communities.

· June 6, 2024