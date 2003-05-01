Source: Carnegie

THE PARADOXES OF AMERICAN NATIONALISM

Minxin Pei



Foreign Policy magazine, May/June 2003





Summary

As befits a nation of immigrants, American Nationalism is defined not by notions of ethnic superiority, but by a belief in the supremacy of U.S. democratic ideals. This disdain for Old World nationalism creates a dual paradox in the American psyce First, despite this nationalistic fervor, U.S. policymakers generally fail to appreciate the power of nationalism abroad.



About the Author

Minxin Pei is senior associate and codirector of the Endowment's China Program. He is the author of From Reform to Revolution: The Demise of Communism in China and the Soviet Union (Harvard University Press, 1994) and China's Trapped Transition: The Limits of Developmental Autocracy (Harvard University Press, forthcoming).

