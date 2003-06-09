Dangers of an aggressive US approach to Iran

Source: Carnegie

Originally published in the Finanacial Times on June 9, 2003

As the Bush administration seeks international support for increased pressure

on Iran, US politicians and foreign governments need to take a close look at the

dangers of this course. If the US commits itself both to regime change and to

preventing Iran's acquisition of nuclear weapons by all means, including strikes

on Iran's nuclear sites, a vicious circle of pressure and retaliation may

develop, ending in full-scale war.

The danger is all the greater because if the US wants to stop Iran developing

a nuclear deterrent, it must hurry. European intelligence sources agree that

Iran may be within two years of developing a nuclear deterrent, and may be past

the point where even an end to Russian assistance to Iran's civilian programme

would make much difference.

For the moment, not even America's neoconservatives support an invasion of

Iran. Pentagon analysts regard the idea as a dangerous fantasy. However,

according to media reports, plans have been advanced for the armed

destabilisation of the regime in Tehran by US-backed forces. And there are

plenty of historical examples to demonstrate how insurgency in support of regime

change can easily lead to full-scale war.

Iran also has the ability to retaliate by reactivating Hezbollah's

international terrorist potential or by stirring up the Shias of Iraq. If the US

does try to destroy the regime in Tehran, Iran will do all it can to destroy US

authority in Iraq. The extent of Iranian influence among the Iraqi Shias is

unclear; but Islamist groups among them have ambitions totally at odds with US

aims, and a tremendous capacity for mass mobilisation. Combined with guerrilla

attacks on US and allied forces in Iraq, this could be all too effective. For by

occupying Iraq and destroying the Iraqi state, the US and Britain have laid

themselves open to challenge by the one enemy to which they have no effective

response - unarmed crowds.

Unrest in Iraq might then encourage a more aggressive US policy towards Iran.

If US plans for Iraq collapse, Washington will be sorely tempted to blame

outside intervention (read Iran). The temptation will be especially strong in

the run-up to next year's US presidential election. Until now, the Bush

administration has used military victory and American nationalism with brilliant

success against the Democrats. But if a year from now the US is bogged down in

an ugly quagmire in

Iraq, while terrorist attacks elsewhere continue, this will give the

Democrats a chance to turn the tables. In these circumstances, there would be an

in-centive for the administration to play up the threat and strike a more

jingoistic tone for its political advantage.

That is all the more reason for America's allies to respond with great

reserve to US demands for support. Above all, this is a time for the British

government to use its influence in the US to avoid being sucked step by step

into a repeat of the Iraq war. This time, Tony Blair should categorically and

publicly oppose a strategy of regime change disguised as a response to an

alleged nuclear threat.

The possibility of a US destabilisation of Iran can only increase Tehran's

desire for a deterrent. Britain and other states should certainly seek to

dissuade Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. They should do this through

engagement, incentives and promises of integration into the world economy as

well as through economic pressure. They should also highlight the flaw in Bush

administration thinking on the whole issue of nuclear proliferation. For in

their obsession with the supposed threat from states, Washington's hawks have

neglected the much greater threat from terrorist groups and the societies that

spawn them.

States that possess nuclear weapons can be deterred from using them or giving

them to terrorists by the certainty of catastrophic retaliation. Suicidal

terrorists cannot. Indeed, while terrorists desire such weapons in order to use

them, states desire them not in order to use them but as a deterrent against

attack. To destroy Moslem regimes may well therefore, far from contributing to

the defeat of terrorist groups, actually strengthen them by spreading state

arsenals into society.

The most scandalous example of the US administration's inability to

understand this danger was its failure immediately to secure Iraq's known

civilian nuclear sites, leaving nuclear materials open to looting for almost a

week after Baghdad fell.

That an administration supposedly obsessed with the nuclear threat from

terrorist groups could have made such an error points to a warped sense of

priorities. Saner voices in the US, Britain and Europe need to point this out,

loudly and urgently.

The writer is a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International

