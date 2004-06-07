Beijing Social Contract is Starting to Fray

Source: Carnegie

Beijing's Social Contract is Starting to Fray

by Minxin Pei

Financial Times, June 3, 2004

Now fifteen years since the Tiananmen democratic uprising, the Chinese Communist Party has showed incredible resilience. The Party's perseverence is largely attributable to its ability to maintain high-growth with only minor social reforms. However, this neo-authoritarian approach is unsustainable, breading state predation and endemic corruption. The Party must rewrite its social contract with Chinese citizens and pursue real political reform before it self-destructs.

