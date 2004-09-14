Protecting Labor Rights Through Trade Agreements: An Analytical Guide

Source: Journal of International Law and Policy

In a new article in the Journal of International Law and Policy, Sandra Polaski analyzes labor clauses in trade agreements to identify approaches that are most likely to achieve the goals of improved working conditions and greater rights for workers. She finds that one key to success involves aligning the incentives facing private firms with those facing governments.

