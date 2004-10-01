in the media

Seeking Breakthroughs: The Meandering U.S.-India Relationship Needs a Fresh Impetus


Senior Associate Ashley J. Tellis explains why the diplomatic interactions between the United States and India are simply too complicated to be transformed simply by successes in military-to-military relations.


by Ashley J. Tellis
published by
Force, October 2004
 on October 1, 2004

Source: Force, October 2004

Originally published in Force, October 2004

During the first two years of the Bush administration, U.S.-India relations reached their high point. Increasing military-to-military ties represent the most significant example of this improved relationship. Yet, even flourishing military relations cannot function as the driver of a new bilateral relationship. The diplomatic interactions between the United States and India are simply too complicated and intersect in far too many areas of high politics to lend themselves to being transformed simply by successes in military-to-military relations. Senior Associate Ashley J. Tellis explains why.

Click here for full text (pdf)

MilitaryForeign PolicyUnited StatesSouth AsiaIndia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.