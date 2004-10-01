Seeking Breakthroughs: The Meandering U.S.-India Relationship Needs a Fresh Impetus

Source: Force, October 2004

During the first two years of the Bush administration, U.S.-India relations reached their high point. Increasing military-to-military ties represent the most significant example of this improved relationship. Yet, even flourishing military relations cannot function as the driver of a new bilateral relationship. The diplomatic interactions between the United States and India are simply too complicated and intersect in far too many areas of high politics to lend themselves to being transformed simply by successes in military-to-military relations. Senior Associate Ashley J. Tellis explains why.

