Strengthening non-proliferation rules and norms- the three state problem

Source: United Nations Institue for Disarmament Research

From the beginning, champions of nuclear non-proliferation have envisioned the participation of all states in the system of rules framed by the Nuclear Non-proliferation Treaty (NPT). This vision largely has been achieved. Nearly all states adhere more or less fully with the terms of the NPT. Today the main exceptions are North Korea (which was in non-compliance when it abandoned the treaty), Iran (which is not in full compliance with its related obligations), and India, Israel and Pakistan (which have not yet joined).

The latter three states pose unique challenges individually and as a group. India and Pakistan have demonstrated their possession of nuclear weapons and proclaim themselves to be nuclear-weapon states. They now press supporters of the non-proliferation regime to remove technology embargoes applied to them. Israel neither confirms nor denies possession of nuclear weapons. Importantly, unlike India and Pakistan, it does not seek recognition or international prestige from nuclear weapons. Nor do Israeli politicians seek political gains through nuclear posturing.

Still, Israel’s nuclear status causes turmoil within the non-proliferation regime. Although these three states retain the sovereign ‘right’ to possess nuclear weapons, never having signed the NPT, their standing outside the system of non-proliferation obligations and rules undermines global security. Many experts and governments therefore seek ways to bring these three states into a process of strengthening non-proliferation norms and rules.

Click here for full text