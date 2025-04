Source: Current Trends in Islamist Ideology

In the first volume of Current Trends in Islamist Ideology, published by the Hudson Institue, Carnegie Visiting Scholar Husain Haqqani writes about Jihadis groups in South Asia. He covers the anti-Soviet Jihad in Afghanistan and the emergence of jihadi groups in Pakistan and Kashmir used by Pakistan to bolster is national identity against India.



