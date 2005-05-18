in the media

Afghan Poppycock: Hamid Karzai's halfhearted jihad

by David Bosco
published by
Slate magazine
 on May 18, 2005

There's all sorts of good news coming out of the Afghan drug war. Hamid Karzai recently announced that opium cultivation might be down as much as 30 percent this year. In April, the United States nabbed alleged Afghan drug lord Haji Bashir Noorzai. U.S. and European money are helping Karzai's government build special drug courts and train paramilitary interdiction teams. One might almost be convinced that Afghanistan—site of an ongoing political renaissance—has pulled off another miracle. Don't believe it. MORE

Political ReformDemocracyEconomyAfghanistan
