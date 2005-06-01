in the media

Arming Pakistan: There is a Silver Lining in the F-16 Cloud

by Ashley J. Tellis
published by
Force Magazine
 on June 1, 2005

Source: Force Magazine

While the U.S. decision to resume sales of F-16 fighter aircraft to Pakistan has garnered overwhelming public attention, the more radical shift in U.S. policy toward South Asia has been largely neglected.  Carnegie Senior Associate Ashley J. Tellis outlines this strategy and explains why the F-16 deal may actually cement Pakistan's growing commitment to peace with India. To read the full text in Force Magazine, click the link on the right.
SecurityMilitaryForeign PolicyNuclear PolicySouth Asia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.