Source: Force MagazineWhile the U.S. decision to resume sales of F-16 fighter aircraft to Pakistan has garnered overwhelming public attention, the more radical shift in U.S. policy toward South Asia has been largely neglected. Carnegie Senior Associate Ashley J. Tellis outlines this strategy and explains why the F-16 deal may actually cement Pakistan's growing commitment to peace with India. To read the full text in Force Magazine, click the link on the right.
Arming Pakistan: There is a Silver Lining in the F-16 Cloud
published by
on June 1, 2005
Force Magazine