Amr Hamzawy on Chicago Public Radio

On February 22, 2006, Amr Hamzawy discusses the postponement of Egypt's municipal elections.

On December 2, he discusses the fraud and violence surrounding the Egyptian parliamentary elections.

On August 31, 2005 he talks about the upcoming presidential election in Egypt and the possibility for political reform.

On September 8, 2005 he assesses Hosni Mubarak's victory in the presidential election and what this means for democracy in Egypt.

