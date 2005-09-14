in the media

Amr Hamzawy on Chicago Public Radio

by Amr Hamzawy
Published on September 14, 2005

On February 22, 2006, Amr Hamzawy discusses the postponement of Egypt's municipal elections.

Please click here to listen to the February 22, 2006 interview. 

On December 2, he discusses the fraud and violence surrounding the Egyptian parliamentary elections.

Please click here to listen to the December 2, 2005 interview.

On August 31, 2005 he talks about the upcoming presidential election in Egypt and the possibility for political reform.

Please click here to listen to the August 31 interview.

On September 8, 2005 he assesses Hosni Mubarak's victory in the presidential election and what this means for democracy in Egypt.

Please click here to listen to the September 8 interview. 

Political ReformDemocracyMiddle EastEgypt
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.