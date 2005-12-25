Three Tyrants, One Test

Source: New York Times

PRESIDENT BUSH'S ''freedom agenda'' rests on the idea that promoting democracy abroad is crucial to fighting terrorism. In his view, if democracy can spread to stagnant authoritarian states in the Middle East and elsewhere, it will undercut the roots of Islamic jihadism and other forms of violent political radicalism. This is a bold proposition, as appealing as it is unproved. American presidents of the last several decades embraced democracy promotion in principle but usually deferred it in practice when it came to friendly tyrants who supplied America with oil, sites for military bases and other economic and security benefits. President Bush's agenda implies a fundamental change in that pattern. Such relationships will have to change, not for the sake of mushy ideals, but in pursuit of a deeper, post-Sept. 11 security interest.

