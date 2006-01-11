The Security Council Must Curb Iran's Nukes

Source: The International Herald Tribune

I went to college with a guy who walked into the local police station and asked the cop behind the desk to arrest him. The cop asked why, and the guy said he was hearing voices and afraid he was going to do something really bad. The cop said he couldn't arrest the guy, because he hadn't broken a law. So the guy went outside, picked up a rock and heaved it through the window.



Iran under President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is behaving so provocatively that it is asking the global community to stop it from acquiring nuclear weapons. The enforcers of nuclear nonproliferation rules are determined to look the other way. This is dangerous for the world and for Iran. It's time for the UN Security Council to do its job.



