The US's Nuclear Cave-In

Source: Asia Times

On March 4, Joseph Cirincione outlines the dangers of U.S. nuclear cooperation with India for the international nonproliferation framework. He argues that although India has agreed to separate its military and civilian reactors and place the civilian reactors under international safeguards, the deal will free up fissile material from India's unsafeguarded military reactors to develop more nuclear weapons. Cirincione points out that by assisting India's nuclear program, President Bush has shattered 30 years of U.S. and international nonproliferation efforts which began in response to the development of India's nuclear program. The India deal will hurt the effort to curb future proliferators that may follow in its path.

