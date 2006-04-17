China-US Relations

Source: The Kojo Nnamdi Show

President Hu Jintao visits the U.S. this week in his first visit as China's top leader. Carnegie's Minxin Pei and author Gordan Chang take a look at his itinerary and the issues likely to be on the table as he sits down with President Bush. Topics covered on The Kojo Nnamdi Show include the diplomatic wrangling over whether the trip will constitute a "state visit," Hu's initial stop in Seattle to meet with Microsoft head Bill Gates, Iran, and China's internal and external economic policies.

Click here for audio.