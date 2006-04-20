Chinese President Hu Jintao Visits the U.S.

Source: The Diane Rehm Show

Diane and her guests talk about the Chinese president's visit and the top issues on the agenda for his meeting with President George W. Bush, including the trade deficit, currency reform, and nonproliferation efforts.

Minxin Pei is senior associate and director of the China program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Bates Gill is Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Dan Blumenthal is resident fellow at the American Enterprise Institute and former senior director for China, Taiwan and Mongolia in the Secretary of Defense's Office of International Security Affairs.

Click here for audio.