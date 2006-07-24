Given the last two weeks in the Middle East — client entities like Hizbollah provoking a conflict, the Saudis and Egyptians speaking without power from the sidelines, Western uncertainty about the role of Syria and Iran — is it possible to draw a new map of the Middle East? Carnegie senior associate Amr Hamzawy discusses this on "Open Source" with Christopher Lydon.
A New Map of the Middle East
by Amr Hamzawy