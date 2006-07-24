in the media

A New Map of the Middle East

Given the last two weeks in the Middle East — client entities like Hizbollah provoking a conflict, the Saudis and Egyptians speaking without power from the sidelines, Western uncertainty about the role of Syria and Iran — is it possible to draw a new map of the Middle East?

by Amr Hamzawy
Published on July 24, 2006

Given the last two weeks in the Middle East — client entities like Hizbollah provoking a conflict, the Saudis and Egyptians speaking without power from the sidelines, Western uncertainty about the role of Syria and Iran — is it possible to draw a new map of the Middle East? Carnegie senior associate Amr Hamzawy discusses this on "Open Source" with Christopher Lydon.

Click here to listen to the radio broadcast.

Political ReformDemocracyForeign PolicyNuclear PolicyMiddle EastIranIsraelNorth AfricaEgyptIraqLebanonSyriaSaudi Arabia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.