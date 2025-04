Source: NewsHour with Jim Lehrer

The recent breakdown of the Doha Round of WTO negotiations over differences between the US, the EU and key developing countries has left some concerned that the viability of multilateral trade negotiations is being called into question. Senior Associate Sherman Katz joined Jeffrey Brown on the NewsHour to discuss why the talks have been suspended and assess the prospects for reviving them.

