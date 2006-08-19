in the media

Amr Hamzawy on Al Jazeera

Carnegie's Amr Hamzawy appeared on Al Jazeera TV to talk about the current crisis in the Middle East. Hamzawy discussed prospects of a national unity government in Palestine, Iran's nuclear ambitions, French-American differences regarding the war in Lebanon, America's strategic interests in the Middle East, and the confrontation between Hizbullah and Israel.

by Amr Hamzawy
Published on August 19, 2006

On September 13, he discussed prospects of a national unity government in Palestine.

On August 19, he discussed Iran's nuclear ambitions and Arab fears.

On August 9, he discussed the French-American differences with regard to the war in Lebanon.

On July 22, he talked in depth about America's strategic interests in the Middle East.

On July 15, he discussed the confrontation between Hizbullah and Israel.

