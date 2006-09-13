Source: Senate International Trade Subcommittee Hearing

Sandra Polaski presented testimony at a hearing on "NAFTA at Year 12", held by the US Senate Subcommittee on International Trade on Monday, September 11, 2006. Polaski took up the issue of NAFTA's impact on employment and household incomes in Mexico, emphasizing the links between migration, Mexican political stability, and what happens to impoverished farmers in Mexico. In just over a year, Mexico and the US will confront the final and most difficult step in NAFTA implementation--elimination of all tariffs on white corn and beans, the staple crops of subsistence farmers in Mexico. Polaski argued that the United States should assist Mexico in advance with development funds for the Mexican countryside and should show flexibility in the implementation of the final tariff phase-out.

Pleae click on the links above to read Polaski's oral and written remarks.