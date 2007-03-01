Judicial Review: Time for a Closer Look

Source: China Business Review

Greater scrutiny is expected of China’s intellectual property right laws as China’s major trading partners, the European Union and the U.S., will likely step-up demands for stronger protection. China and the EU have launched what promises to be at least a year-long negotiation over their trade relationship and other areas, while the new Democratically-controlled Congress is expected to take a close look at U.S.-China trade agreements. Current violations of intellectual property rights in China have cost foreign companies billions of dollars. What can be done now to address such violations?

This article was published in the March/April 2007 issue of the China Business Review (http://www.chinabusinessreview.com).


