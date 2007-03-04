Troop Surge in Iraq

Source: CSPAN

Carnegie’s Robert Kagan, Washington Post columnist and author of Dangerous Nation, appeared on C-SPAN's Q & A, on March 4, to discuss the Iraq war and the President’s troop surge. Dangerous Nation identifies a policy of aggressive expansion throughout American history. In the interview he describes a meeting between “neo-cons” and President Bill Clinton’s National Security Adviser Sandy Berger, urging the Berger to invade Iraq. Kagan also hypothesizes that Vice President Al Gore would have invaded Iraq as well, if he had won the 2004 presidential election.