U.S.-India Nuclear Disagreement

The United States and India made headlines in 2005 when they announced a deal to share U.S. civilian nuclear technology. Now, the agreement seems to be on the rocks, and officials from both countries are scrambling to salvage the deal. In an interview on The Kojo Nnamdi Show, Ashley Tellis, Senior Associate at the Carnegie Endowment, joined Edward Luce, Washington Bureau Chief of the Financial Times, to discuss the dispute and its impact on security in an increasingly strategic region.

