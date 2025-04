Source: The Newshour with Jim Lehrer

In an appearance on The Newshour with Jim Lehrer, Carnegie Endowment Senior Associate Dmitri Trenin discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threat to aim nuclear weapons at European targets in response to a planned U.S. missile defense program in Europe. Trenin and Aaron Friedberg, former deputy assistant for national security affairs for U.S. Vice President Cheney, discussed the timing, implications, and reaction to the announcement.

