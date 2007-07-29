in the media

China Walks Softly But Carries a Big Checkbook

The outskirts of Mandalay, the largest city in northern Myanmar, still look like they might have to British colonials in the 19th century. Buddhist monks in long robes wander through villages of small huts, begging for rice in the early morning before returning to crumbling monasteries. But the city center looks far different. Inside a new multistory shopping mall, recent Chinese migrants have opened stores selling Chinese-made stereos and mobile phones, while outside vendors sell Chinese apples. Says one resident: "Everything here is from China."

by Josh Kurlantzick
published by
U.S. News and World Report
 on July 29, 2007

Source: U.S. News and World Report

To read this article, please click here

MilitaryChinaSoutheast Asia
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.