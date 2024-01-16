Josh Kurlantzick

Joshua Kurlantzick was a visiting scholar in the Carnegie Endowment’s China Program. A special correspondent for The New Republic, a columnist for Time, and a senior correspondent for The American Prospect, Kurlantzick assesses China’s relationship with the developing world, including Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Kurlantzick's new book, Charm Offensive: How China's Soft Power is Transforming the World (Yale University Press), focuses on how China uses its soft power—culture, investment, academia, foreign aid, public diplomacy— to influence other countries in the developing world. Charm Offensive has been nominated for the Council on Foreign Relations' 2008 Arthur Ross Book Award. Additionally, Kurlantzick is currently a fellow at the USC School of Public Diplomacy and the Pacific Council on International Policy.