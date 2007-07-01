What Future for the WTO?

Source: L'Économie politique

In a new article in the French journal L’Économie politique, Carnegie Senior Associate Sandra Polaski refutes the widespread belief that negotiators must reach a deal soon in order to save the Doha Round and prevent irreparable harm to world trade and the WTO itself. It will take great time and effort to bridge the wide gaps which still exist in the agriculture and manufacturing talks, but the final result – a trade agreement which addresses employment concerns and produces real gains for countries at all levels of development – is well worth the wait. In the meantime, the WTO will continue to function under the rules negotiated in previous rounds, overseeing the persistent expansion of global trade.