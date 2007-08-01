in the media

Justice Department Appoints Arms-Export Overseer

The Justice Department appointed the first-ever national export control coordinator to oversee a new focus on people who export weapons technologies to foreign countries. Sharon Squassoni discusses the significance of this appointment on NPR's All Things Considered.

by Sharon Squassoni
published by
National Public Radio
 on August 1, 2007

The Justice Department appointed the first-ever national export control coordinator to oversee a new focus on people who export weapons technologies to foreign countries. Steve Pelak will coordinate litigation and train prosecutors to handle the complex cases.

Although export control cases have always been around, globalization and the growing terrorism threat make them a priority.

On NPR's All Things Considered, Ari Shapiro discusses the significance of this action with Carnegie Senior Associate Sharon Squassoni. 

Click here to listen to the broadcast.

