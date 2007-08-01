Justice Department Appoints Arms-Export Overseer

Source: National Public Radio

The Justice Department appointed the first-ever national export control coordinator to oversee a new focus on people who export weapons technologies to foreign countries. Steve Pelak will coordinate litigation and train prosecutors to handle the complex cases.

Although export control cases have always been around, globalization and the growing terrorism threat make them a priority.

On NPR's All Things Considered, Ari Shapiro discusses the significance of this action with Carnegie Senior Associate Sharon Squassoni.

