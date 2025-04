Source: National Public Radio

Pro-democracy marches that are pitting Buddhist monks against Myanmar's ruling military junta recall the rallies of 1988, which led to the overthrow of the long-time military dictator General Ne Win. But democracy did not take root. Instead, army generals took over. And they have ruled Myanmar ever since.

Visting scholar Josh Kurlantzick sits down with Meliessa Block from NPR to talk about China's relationship with Myanmar and other Asian countries.

