Carnegie Senior Associate George Perkovich appeared on NPR to talk about Pakistan's nuclear program.

"The military controls Pakistan. The thing the military cares most about is nuclear weapons so nuclear weapons are the most secure entity in Pakistan," Perkovich said.

"What I've been worried about for years is not the nuclear weapons, it's the domestic situation ... the real worry, it's the future of politics," he said.

