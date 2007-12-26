Putin? Really?

Source: Slate

Time Magazine Gives Vladimir Putin Way Too Much Credit for Russia's Economic Reovery



Michael McFaulMichael McFaul, senior associate with the Carnegie Endowment's Russia and Eurasia Program, takes on the argument that Vladimir Putin's strong hand has been responsible for Russia's economic resurgence. Noting that "the positive change that has occurred between the 1990s and the last several years has little if anything to do with Putin," Dr. McFaul argues that the Putin administration's concentration of state power has actually impeded economic growth, not encouraged it.

Click here to read the article, which appeared in Slate.