Weighing the Impact of Iran's Uranium Program

by Pierre Goldschmidt
published by
NPR's Morning Edition
 on December 11, 2007

The unclassified National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) on Iran, released December 3, reported that Iran ended efforts to build a nuclear weapon in 2003. Yet even if Iran has, in fact, stopped these efforts, it continues to pursue uranium enrichment and other technical capabilities that could be applied to producing nuclear weapons.

The NIE did not draw a clear distinction between the intention to develop nuclear weapons and the intention to develop a nuclear weapons capability, Carnegie's Pierre Goldschmidt says.

