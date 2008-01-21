An Unlikely New Ally

Source: Newsweek

Although most of the world sees U.S. behavior under President Bush as "an unmitigated disaster," China has benefited dramatically from declining U.S. influence, meaning Chinese leaders are quite satisfied with U.S.-China relations. Below the top levels of government, Chinese views of America are more ambivilent, falling into three categories: the sophisticated realists, the conservative nationalists, and the cosmopolitan elite.

Click here to read this article, which appeared in Newsweek.