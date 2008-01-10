Musharraf's Inconsistent War on Terror

Source: ADTV's Viewpoint

In an interview on Viewpoint, Ashley J. Tellis noted that although Musharraf has aggressively targeted some terrorist organizations within Pakistan, like Al Qaeda, he has conveniently ignored certain politically important organizations, like the Taliban and the Deobandi groups active in Kashmir.



Such inconsistency has been possible partially because U.S. attention and resources have been focused on Iraq, said Tellis. Furthermore, he argued, the war in Iraq stirred up anti-American sentiment in the tribal areas of Pakistan and the U.S. has not held Musharraf to his promise to move Pakistan toward democracy.



Tellis warned that bringing stability and democracy to Pakistan would likely take years, if not decades. But, he added, Pakistan does have a tradition of democratic and civilian rule in Pakistan.

