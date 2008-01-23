in the media

Pakistan’s Iranian Shadow

Carnegie's Karim Sadjadpour compares the turmoil in Pakistan to conditions that led to the 1979 fall of the Shah and the Islamic Revolution in Iran, in a Project Syndicate article. "Once again, a 'pro-American' autocrat seems to be rapidly losing his grip on power, with his U.S. ally only half-heartedly standing by him."

by Karim Sadjadpour
published by
Project Syndicate
 on January 23, 2008

Source: Project Syndicate

