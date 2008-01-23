Source: Project SyndicateCarnegie's Karim Sadjadpour compares the turmoil in Pakistan to conditions that led to the 1979 fall of the Shah and the Islamic Revolution in Iran, in a Project Syndicate article. "Once again, a 'pro-American' autocrat seems to be rapidly losing his grip on power, with his U.S. ally only half-heartedly standing by him."
Pakistan’s Iranian Shadow
Carnegie's Karim Sadjadpour compares the turmoil in Pakistan to conditions that led to the 1979 fall of the Shah and the Islamic Revolution in Iran, in a Project Syndicate article. "Once again, a 'pro-American' autocrat seems to be rapidly losing his grip on power, with his U.S. ally only half-heartedly standing by him."
on January 23, 2008
