U.S.-Iran Confrontation in Strait of Hormuz

Source: BBC Radio 4’s The World Tonight

Carnegie’s Karim Sadjadpour appeared on BBC Radio 4’s The World Tonight to discuss the January 7 confrontation between Iranian speedboats and U.S. Navy warships in the Strait of Hormuz. “There’s been a period of relative de-escalation with this National Intelligence Estimate released in Washington, with statements from U.S. officials in Iraq that Iran is beginning to play a more constructive role there. And whenever there is a potential for confidence- building, there are entrenched actors in the Iranian system, and they’re a minority within the Iranian government, but they really have an incentive to keep the crisis going, to remain in isolation. They thrive both economically and politically as long as Iran is in isolation.”

