Source: Foreign Policy

America's relationship with the world is in disrepair. Anger, resentment, and fear have replaced the respect the United States once enjoyed. Foreign Policy magazine asked a group of the world's leading thinkers,(including two Carnegie experts) to answer one question: What single policy or gesture can the next president of the United States make to improve America's standing in the world?

What America Must Do: Open the Door To Damascus

Carnegie President Jessica T. Mathews explains why she believes the next U.S. president should improve relations with Syria. “Syria seems to have come to the conclusion that it would rather have a relationship with the West than simply be isolated in a pot with Iran,” she argues. “Given that we have so few positive options in the Middle East, this seems to me to be an obvious opportunity that we have ignored.” Click here to read the interview about Mathews' article.

Mathews' full article is only available to FP subscribers. A short excerpt is available here: What America Must Do: Open the Door To Damascus, Foreign Policy, January/February 2008.

What America Must Do: Travel to Tehran

Carnegie's Dmitri Trenin explains that the mullahs in Tehran may be willing to shelve their nuclear plans permanently in exchange for a little face time with the United States. “The United States needs to impress upon Iran that it considers Iran a major power in the region, and that it recognizes it has legitimate interests,” he argues. “So, when the United States deals with countries such as Iran and Afghanistan, it will do so in consultation with Iran.” Click here to read the interview about Trenin's article.

Trenin's full article is only availble to FP subscribers. A short excerpt is available here: What America Must Do: Travel to Tehran, Foreign Policy, January/February 2008.

