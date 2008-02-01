China's Military Space Strategy: An Exchange

Source: From Survival

In the autumn 2007 issue of Survival, Ashley J. Tellis of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace argued that China’s recent anti-satellite weapons test was part of a considered strategy designed to counter the overall military capability of the United States, and that "the United States has no choice but to run an offence–defence arms race, and win." The article stimulated a large number of responses, and Survival invited a selection of those who responded, and some other experts, to elaborate on their views. Comments from Michael Krepon, Eric Hagt, Shen Dingli, Bao Shixiu and Michael Pillsbury, and a response from Tellis, follow.

