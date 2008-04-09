Assessing Pakistan's Nuclear Plant Accident

Source: BBC World Service Newshour

In response to reports of an explosion at the Khushab nuclear facility in Pakistan, Carnegie’s Sharon Squassoni says that because the heavy water reactor at the facility produces plutonium for the country’s nuclear weapons program, issues of nuclear safety are opaque.

“Pakistan has taken some steps since 2001 to increase transparency in its civilian nuclear program and it is a signatory to the Convention on Nuclear Safety,” she said, “but none of those apply to its military program, so in many respects we are in the dark.”

