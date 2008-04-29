in the media

Risks of Nuclear Expansion

In an interview with BBC World Service, Carnegie’s Sharon Squassoni discusses the potential dangers of nuclear proliferation as a growing number of countries turn to nuclear energy in response to concerns about global warming and the security of the world’s oil and gas supplies.

by Sharon Squassoni
published by
BBC World Service
 on April 29, 2008

Source: BBC World Service

In an interview with BBC World Service, Carnegie’s Sharon Squassoni discusses the potential dangers of nuclear proliferation as a growing number of countries turn to nuclear energy in response to concerns about global warming and the security of the world’s oil and gas supplies.

Since 2005 over 25 non-nuclear countries have expressed interest in developing nuclear power, Squassoni says, and more than half of those are in the Middle East. If such plans crystallize, the number of countries with reactors could double by 2030, possibly outpacing efforts by the international community to devise new rules for managing nuclear proliferation.

Download mp3 audio of the full interview below. 

Part I: Podcast

Part II: Podcast

Climate ChangeNuclear PolicyNuclear Energy
Carnegie does not take institutional positions on public policy issues; the views represented herein are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Carnegie, its staff, or its trustees.