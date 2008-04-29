Risks of Nuclear Expansion

Source: BBC World Service

In an interview with BBC World Service, Carnegie’s Sharon Squassoni discusses the potential dangers of nuclear proliferation as a growing number of countries turn to nuclear energy in response to concerns about global warming and the security of the world’s oil and gas supplies.

Since 2005 over 25 non-nuclear countries have expressed interest in developing nuclear power, Squassoni says, and more than half of those are in the Middle East. If such plans crystallize, the number of countries with reactors could double by 2030, possibly outpacing efforts by the international community to devise new rules for managing nuclear proliferation.



Download mp3 audio of the full interview below.

Part I: Podcast

Part II: Podcast