Global Public Square

Senior Associate Minxin Pei appeared on CNN roundtable discussion to share his expertise on China-related issues

by Minxin Pei
published by
Cable News Network
 on June 1, 2008

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, China Program Senior Associate Minxin Pei participated in a CNN roundtable discussion that featured Christiane Amanpour, CNN's chief international correspondent; John Bruton the European Union's ambassador to the United States and former prime minister of Ireland; and Douglas Feith, former undersecretary of defense.

Pei shared his expertise on several important issues related to China, including the influence the coming presidential election would have on future U.S.-Sino relations, political ramifications of the Sichuan earthquake, and issues surrounding the Olympics.

