Global Public Square

Source: Cable News Network

As the U.S. presidential election approaches, China Program Senior Associate Minxin Pei participated in a CNN roundtable discussion that featured Christiane Amanpour, CNN's chief international correspondent; John Bruton the European Union's ambassador to the United States and former prime minister of Ireland; and Douglas Feith, former undersecretary of defense.



Pei shared his expertise on several important issues related to China, including the influence the coming presidential election would have on future U.S.-Sino relations, political ramifications of the Sichuan earthquake, and issues surrounding the Olympics.



