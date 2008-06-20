Level of Iranian Support for Ahmadinejad Uncertain

Source: NPR's Morning Edition

Carnegie's Karim Sadjadpour discusses the popularity of Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad ahead of the 2009 presidential elections with NPR's Mike Shuster. Sadjadpour comments, "Ahmadinejad recognizes that the urban sophisticates in Tehran don't like him. He doesn't like them. And therefore he's been traveling nonstop to the provinces to appeal to people outside of Tehran for the votes. And it's much more difficult to gauge popular sentiment in Iran outside the capital."

