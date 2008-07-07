For Russia And The West, Some Crossed Signals

Source: Forbes
Underlying the G-8 summit in Hokkaido, Japan this week is the tension between the economic and security interests of a resurgent Russia and the West. Sam Greene argues that the West can successfully engage Russia’s new president, Dmitry Medvedev, by helping Russia diversify its economy and tame inflation with integration into international institutions such as the World Trade Organization. He sounds a note of caution about this effort. "To make this effort work, Western leaders must include Russia as an equal partner," Greene writes. "They will have to be careful, however, about where exactly they put that equals sign; recognizing Russia's economic importance need not translate to an endorsement of its political system."