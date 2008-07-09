in the media

Iran's Missile Tests


by Karim Sadjadpour
published by
BBC Newshour
 on July 9, 2008

Iran’s tests of long-range missiles this week deepens already strained tensions with the U.S. and Israel. Karim Sadjapour explains to the BBC’s Newshour that Iran is signaling it will not modify its behavior under pressure from the international community. Sadjapour cautions the U.S. not to engage in the heated rhetoric coming from Tehran. Israel is unlikely to strike Iran as military action would mobilize regional opposition against it and further entrench Iran’s most radical leaders. 

