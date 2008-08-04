in the media

China's Hopes for the Beijing Games

With only days to go before the Olympic Games, Minxin Pei joined a panel of experts on the Diane Rehm Show to discuss what the Chinese government hopes to gain from hosting one of the biggest spectacles in sports.

by Minxin Pei
The Diane Rehm show
 on August 4, 2008

With only days to go before the Beijing Olympics, Minxin Pei joined a panel of experts on the Diane Rehm Show to discuss what the Chinese government hopes to gain from hosting one of sports biggest spectacles. “The biggest difference between the Beijing Olympics and previous Olympics is that, this time, the entire nation of China is hosting the games.  In previous games, cities host games.  So the degree of politics attached to the games is much higher this time than previous times.”

