China's Hopes for the Beijing Games

Source: The Diane Rehm show

With only days to go before the Beijing Olympics, Minxin Pei joined a panel of experts on the Diane Rehm Show to discuss what the Chinese government hopes to gain from hosting one of sports biggest spectacles. “The biggest difference between the Beijing Olympics and previous Olympics is that, this time, the entire nation of China is hosting the games. In previous games, cities host games. So the degree of politics attached to the games is much higher this time than previous times.”

