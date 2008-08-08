Opening Ceremony Goes Off Without a Hitch

Source: PBS NewsHour

After seven years of meticulous and costly preparation, the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics was hailed as a success. In the eyes of the Chinese people and their government, the event – attended by 86 heads of state – was an important introduction into the world community.

On the PBS NewsHour, Minxin Pei discussed the significance of the Olympics to the Chinese as well as the potential effects it will have on political, social, and economic change. Pei concluded that citizens may likely hold the CCP to higher environmental and governance standards, but he is skeptical that real political change is possible.

