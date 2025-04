Source: Fareed Zakaria's GPS

The Olympic Games cap a decade of Chinese re-engagement with the world and demonstrate China's newfound confidence on the world stage. The Chinese government has spent $45 billion on the Games, a figure that represents 1.5% of the country's GDP. Minxin Pei suggests that despite these investments, the government has not done a good job of fulfilling its basic responsibilities regarding environmental quality and improved healthcare for citizens.

